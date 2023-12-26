FACT CHECK: No super typhoon monitored in PH Area of Responsibility up until December 26

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

No tropical cyclone or low pressure area is being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to the latest weather forecast of PAGASA

Claim: A Signal No. 4 super typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to a December 26 weather update.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video was posted on December 26 by Balitang Pinas, a verified YouTube channel with 617,000 subscribers. As of writing, the video has 24,795 views.

The title of the video bears the claim: “Huling super typhoon, hahambalusin ang buong Luzon. Latest weather update! Dec 26 2023.” (Last super typhoon to hit Luzon. Latest weather update! December 26, 2023.)

The thumbnail of the video also claims that Signal No. 4 has been raised due to the tropical cyclone.

The facts: According to the latest public weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 4 am on Tuesday, December 26, neither a tropical cyclone nor a super typhoon is being monitored outside the PAR.

The report says the weather on Tuesday is affected by the northeast monsoon and easterlies.

The northeast monsoon is expected to bring cloudy skies with isolated rains in Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora, and Quezon. It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, and Sorsogon due to the easterlies. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected, too, in the rest of Mindanao, the rest of Visayas, the rest of Bicol region, and Palawan.

In its 4 am weather update, PAGASA weather specialist Patrick Del Mundo said that these weather systems are expected to persist until December 29. There is also a low chance of any tropical cyclones entering the PAR in the coming days.

The most recent super typhoon to hit the Philippines was in August 2023 with Super Typhoon Goring (Saola). Meanwhile, the country’s most recent tropical cyclone was Kabayan (Jelawat), which weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on December 18. In an interview with DZRH on December 23, PAGASA said that Kabayan may likely be the Philippines’ last typhoon for 2023.

The next tropical cyclone is set to be named Liwayway.

Outdated report: The misleading video used the audio of an outdated PAGASA weather report posted on December 25. Consistent with recent previous weather updates, there was no mention of any tropical cyclone being monitored outside PAR. Similar to the latest weather report, the easterlies and northeast monsoon are affecting the country’s weather.

Official news: For official weather updates, refer to PAGASA's official website, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube accounts. Get updates too via Rappler's Philippine weather page.

