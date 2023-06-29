FACT CHECK: No online link for unemployment financial aid – DSWD

The website that offers the subsidy is fake. On its official Facebook page, the social welfare department reminds the public to beware of online scams.

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) posted a link to an online registration form offering unemployment financial assistance.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: Links to the purported online registration form have been spreading on Facebook and Messenger. A quick search on Facebook shows that the topic is being discussed by around 13,000 people as of writing.

Upon clicking the link, users are redirected to a website purporting to be from the DSWD, where they will be asked to answer a questionnaire for a chance to receive a P7,000 cash aid.

The bottom line: The website that offers the supposed subsidy is fake. The official website of the DSWD is www.dswd.gov.ph.

On further inspection, the address of the fake website is merely a string of letters and numbers with no reference to the DSWD, suggesting that the link could be a phishing site intended to obtain sensitive personal information from a user.

On Tuesday, June 27, the social welfare department posted an advisory on its official and verified Facebook page clarifying that the website making the rounds online is not affiliated with the agency. It also reminded the public to beware of online scams from fake DSWD websites.

“​​Huwag mag-click ng kahit anumang link na ipinapadala sa inyong Messenger na hindi galing sa official Facebook page ng DSWD,” the post read. (Do not click on any link sent through Messenger that did not come from the official Facebook page of DSWD).

There have been no official announcements from the DSWD or news reports about the supposed unemployment financial assistance.

To avoid getting misled by fake pages, visit the DSWD's official website and official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

