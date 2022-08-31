Robredo did not visit DSWD unannounced

The Angat Buhay Foundation’s request for an appointment at the Department of Social Welfare and Development was approved and set prior to the visit on August 26

Claim: Former vice president and Angat Buhay chairperson Leni Robredo visited the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) unannounced, without a prior appointment.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook post has 596 shares, 1,300 comments, and 7,700 reactions as of writing. It is also being shared across different platforms and is being cited in separate videos.

The bottom line: Angat Buhay executive director Raffy Magno clarified in a tweet that their August 26 visit was a scheduled and approved appointment with DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, saying their request was received and approved by the same office.

He provided a photo of the letter addressed to Tulfo dated August 5, which his office duly received on August 10.

Robredo, on August 29, already debunked allegations of her visit being unannounced. She clarified in a tweet they wrote a formal letter for their courtesy visit, and the Office of the Secretary gave them a schedule.

DSWD confirmed: The Office of the Secretary confirmed in a private message to Rappler that the clarifications tweeted by Magno are all true.

Prior to Magno’s clarification on Twitter, Tulfo said in DZRH’s Dos Por Dos on August 29, that Robredo, on behalf of the Angat Buhay Foundation, scheduled an appointment, which his office accepted.

“Opo, nagpareserve po siya Ka Tunying. At tinanggap po natin ang kaniyang appointment as Angat Buhay representative. Alam naman po nating isang foundation po ito,” Tulfo said in the interview.

(Yes, she made a reservation, Ka Tunying. And we accepted her appointment as the representative of Angat Buhay. We all know that it is a foundation.) – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

