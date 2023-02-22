FACT CHECK: No law passed abolishing K-12 program

The K-12 program will only be reviewed and revised to improve it

Claim: The Senate has abolished the K-12 program and replaced it with mandatory military service.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the video posted by PINAS NEWS INSIDER has 368,000 views, 9,600 likes, and 1,659 comments

The bottom line: Despite the video’s claim, the Senate has not passed any bill seeking to abolish the K-12 program. Even if the Senate passed such bill, that doesn’t automatically make it a law. Bicameral approval and the President’s signature are needed.

The video mentioned that Senator Raffy Tulfo supports the abolition of the K-12 program, which was created by a law passed during the administration of former president Benigno Aquino III. However, as of writing, Tulfo has not filed any bill seeking to abolish the program.

Senators’ stand: Other senators have also opposed the idea. In a press release, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian did not agree with “​​going back to the 10-year schooling system because the whole world is now K to 12.” Instead, the K-12 system needs to be reviewed and tweaked to ensure that senior high graduates become employable, he added.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano emphasized the importance of increasing funding for the K–12 program so it could achieve its promise of providing Filipinos with a high-quality education and jobs.

DepEd’s decision: Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte also never said that she was in favor of abolishing the K-12 program to give way to the implementation of mandatory military service, contrary to what the video claims.

Malacañang press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez said during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet meeting onJanuary 10, 2023, that “the Secretary VP Inday Sara Duterte presented the plans for inclusive learning, support for teachers, improving the curriculum,” with no mention of any kind of military service.

– Andrei Santos/Rappler.com

Andrei Santos is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

