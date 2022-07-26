Stomach Fresh does not treat stomach cancer

Stomach Fresh is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drugs and food products

Claim: The product named “Stomach Fresh” treats stomach cancer.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 812 reactions, 375 comments, and 196,000 views on Facebook, as of writing.

The bottom line: There are no studies that prove that Curcumin, the main ingredient used in Stomach Fresh, cures stomach cancer or any cancer for that matter. Medical experts say that the only treatments proven and accepted by the health community to treat stomach cancer are chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery.

Curcumin is not a cancer cure: Curcumin was only studied for its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties but the studies did not prove that Curcumin can be used to cure diseases.

What the health experts say: According to the National Health Service of Scotland (NHS Scotland), chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery are the treatments backed by medical science to effectively treat stomach cancer.

NHS Scotland clarifies that the said treatments only relieve symptoms of stomach cancer and do not completely cure the disease. Many stomach cancer cases cannot be completely cured. However, in cases where the stomach cancer is operable, surgery can cure stomach cancer if all the cancerous tissue can be removed.

Not FDA Approved: Stomach Fresh is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drugs and food products. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



