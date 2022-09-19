Super Typhoon Nanmadol is not returning to the Philippines

A weather forecast from the Japan Meteorological Agency on September 19, 2022, shows Super Typhoon Nanmadol moving northeast and heading toward the Pacific Ocean east of Japan by September 21

Claim: Super Typhoon Nanmadol, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Josie, is returning to the Philippines.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim has over 21,601 views on YouTube, as of writing.

Not in PAR: According to the latest Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Public Weather Forecast on September 19, 2022, Super Typhoon Nanmadol is currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is in southern Japan.

The forecast did not mention anything about Super Typhoon Nanmadol being expected to return to PAR. Nanmadol entered PAR on September 16, 2022, and stayed in the area for only 4 hours and 20 minutes before heading northwest to Japan.

Not returning: According to a Rappler article published on September 18, 2022, and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Super Typhoon Nanmadol was projected to move northeast and was expected to pass over Japan’s main island of Honshu before heading out to the Pacific Ocean.

A Reuters report on September 19, 2022 cited Japan state broadcaster NHK, which reported one dead, one unconscious, 82 injured, and 340,000 households powerless due to Nanmadol.

What causes the rain? According to PAGASA on Monday, September 19, 2022, the southwest monsoon (habagat) is what caused rain in several areas of the country. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.