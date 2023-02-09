FACT CHECK: P10,000 teaching allowance bill not yet passed into law

Senate Bill No. 22 or the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act is still pending at the committee level

Claim: The Senate approved the P10,000 teaching allowance bill proposed by Senator Ramon Revilla and it will soon be passed into law.

The narrator of a YouTube video claimed: “Ten thousand pesos ni Senator Revilla aprobado (sic) at maisasabatas na. Ito ang teaching allowance ng mga guro.” (Ten thousand pesos of Senator Revilla has been approved and will be passed into law. This is the teaching allowance for teachers.)

Rating: FALSE

Why did we fact-check this: The video containing the claim has 600 views on YouTube as of writing. It is also being shared on Facebook by multiple accounts.

The facts: Senate Bill No. 22 or the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act is still pending at the committee level.

Senators Revilla and Robin Padilla authored the bill. Revilla filed the bill on July 5, 2022, while Padilla signified his intention to co-author it on November 28.

The bill just had its joint committee hearing last January 25 and technical working group meeting last February 2.

The said bill proposes an initial P5,000 teaching allowance for teachers upon its first year of implementation, which will increase to P7,500 in its second year, then to P10,000 in its third year and succeeding years of implementation. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.