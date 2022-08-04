Unibee Lung Support does not treat pneumonia in just 7 days

The American Lung Association warns the public against trusting products that promise quick treatments for pneumonia, which usually takes weeks or even months to properly treat

Claim: The product named “Unibee Lung Support” treats pneumonia through lung detoxification in just 7 days.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 15,000 views on Facebook, as of writing.

The bottom line: According to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) in 2019 and the American Lung Association (ALA) in 2021, pneumonia is treated with either antibiotics or antiviral medication depending on the type of pneumonia an individual has. There are also no studies that support the effectiveness of lung detox in curing any kind of lung diseases including pneumonia.

Not FDA Approved: Unibee Lung Support is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drugs and food products.

Be wary of quick-fix treatments: The ALA said in 2019 that lung detoxification products which promise immediate treatment can be harmful and should not be trusted.

Treatment for pneumonia takes weeks to even months to complete, depending on severity, the NHS said.

Instead of quick-fix lung detox, the ALA advises the public to have a proper diet, do regular exercise, and avoid pollutants for optimum lung health.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



