FACT CHECK: Video doesn’t show evidence of Marcos revealing family’s gold account

The video briefly shows a supposed gold bullion certificate and a clip of an old interview, but does not provide additional details

Claim: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has revealed the truth regarding his family’s gold accounts.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The false claim on YouTube was posted by PweDelie TV with the title: “HALA PANGULONG BBM NAIBUNYAG ANG TUNGKOL SA MARCOS GOLD WOW CHINA NAGPAPABANGO SA PINAS BAKIT KAYA!?” (Oh my, President BBM revealed the truth about Marcos gold! Wow, China is cozying up to the Philippines, why?!). The video has 56,000 views and 171 comments as of writing.

What the video shows: The video presents a document claiming to be a gold bullion certificate of ownership deposited by the late Ferdinand E. Marcos. The document is dated January 2, 1986 and allegedly issued by the Central Bank of the Philippines, with a stated value of $83 trillion.

The video also briefly showed a short clip from a One News interview in 2022 and a photo of a 1990 Inquirer article where Marcos Jr. was quoted as saying, “Only I know where the gold is.”

However, aside from these, the video does not provide any additional information to support its claim. Instead, it goes on to show clips from Marcos’ speech and media interview during the ceremonial turnover of fertilizer donations from China in Valenzuela City on June 16.

‘Never saw gold’: The YouTube video showed a photo of an article from the Philippine Daily Inquirer dated April 19, 1990, which featured an interview by the late journalist Kristina Luz with the then-33-year-old Marcos. Asked about the family gold, Marcos was quoted as saying, “Ah, only I know where it is and how to get to it.”

In interviews with One News last year, Marcos categorically denied ever laying eyes on the mythical gold that his supporters have ardently believed to exist throughout his family’s history.

“Sa buong buhay ko hindi pa ‘ko nakakakita ng gold na ganyan, alam mo marami akong kakilala kung saan-saan naghuhukay pero ako wala pa ‘kong kahit anong nakitang gold na sinasabi nila. Baka alam nila, sabihan ako, kailangan ko ‘yung gold, wala pa ‘kong nakikitang gold,” Marcos said in a January 2022 interview.

(In my entire life I have never seen gold like that, I know many people who are digging in all sorts of places but I have not seen the gold they are talking about. Maybe they know, let me know, I need gold, I have not seen gold.)

The YouTube video also used a clip from a March 2022 interview where Marcos says, “I said you shouldn’t kill me because I’m the only one who knows where the gold is.” The longer version of the interview shows that the statement was a reaction to the old Inquirer article. Marcos also claimed that the Inquirer selectively picked quotes to suit the story.

No evidence: Rappler’s fact checkers have consistently refuted claims made by the same YouTube channel regarding the Marcos family’s alleged possession of secret gold accounts.

Despite the absence of evidence and supporting documents, persistent claims continue to circulate regarding the alleged Marcos wealth:

