Coldplay concert ‘unmissable’ for chopper-riding, ‘music lover’ Marcos

FILE PHOTO. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rides a helicopter to conduct an aerial inspection of the Mayon Volcano in June 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. seems to still be on a sky full of stars after watching Coldplay’s concert live over the weekend that he appears undeterred by criticisms surrounding his experience.

In a chance interview with reporters on Tuesday, January 23, he said the concert was “unmissable.”

Remember, the President used a helicopter to make it in time for the event, drawing flak from netizens.

For the record, Marcos was asked by a reporter whether watching concerts with his family is among the things that he likes to do in his free time.

“By now, you would have known, I’m a music lover, I have been for a long time. I studied music for many years. And to have somebody like Coldplay, that’s unmissable, cannot miss,” he said.

“It was, by the way, fantastic. Ask anybody who attended the concert,” he added. “The show they performed was spectacular. I haven’t seen anything like it.”

Social media was abuzz on Friday night, January 19, when people learned that Marcos and his family rode a chopper to fly to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan province to watch the British group’s concert.

That’s while thousands of other concert-goers braved the heavy traffic just to attend the same event.

Some critics even referred to an administrative order issued during the Arroyo administration, which prohibits government agencies and offices from “using government vehicles for purposes other than official business.”

The controversy prompted a statement a day later from the Presidential Security Group chief, who framed Marcos’ chopper use as a noble act by the President.

“Recognizing that this traffic situation posed a potential threat to the security of our President, the PSG took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper,” PSG chief Major General Nelson Morales said.

“This decision not only ensured the safety of our leader but also exemplified our commitment to prioritizing security in the face of unexpected challenges. Your continued understanding and support for these measures are crucial in maintaining the safety and well-being of our nation’s leadership,” he added.

Even Coldplay itself poked fun at the horrendous traffic situation during the concert.

“We’ve seen some traffic. But I think you have the number one [traffic] in the world. Thank you for making the effort to come through all of that bullshit to be here,” Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin said.

It makes one wonder what Marcos – who was part of the audience – must have felt.

As Coldplay would have sung later that night, “Am I a part of the cure, or am I part of the disease?” – Rappler.com