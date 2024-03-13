Muted support? Sara Duterte attends rally calling for Marcos’ resignation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Vice President Sara Duterte takes photos with supporters of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy as they flash placards bearing the message 'Protect Inday Sara'

Does Vice President Sara Duterte’s attendance at a rally calling for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. mean she supports her Uniteam tandem’s ejection from Malacañang?

Duterte graced the prayer rally at the Liwasang Bonifacio on Tuesday, March 12, and which was organized by supporters of Kingdom of Jesus preacher Apollo Quiboloy. The pastor has been the subject of Congress’ marathon hearings over his alleged human rights abuses.

He is facing a contempt order before the Senate and the House for snubbing inquiries of both chambers.

Duterte, who is the designated caretaker of the country while Marcos is in Europe, took photos with supporters of Quiboloy as they flashed placards bearing the message, “Protect VP Inday Sara.”

At the stage, former Biliran representative and poll fraud accuser Glenn Chong was speaking before the crowd about Marcos’ ouster drawing cheers from Duterte supporters.

“Kahit wala pang resignation si Marcos Jr. (Even though Marcos Jr. hasn’t resigned yet) Sara is [the] rightful and legitimate leader of this country, and not Marcos, never Marcos,” he declared.

Chong even went on to say that Marcos should not come back to the Philippines after his Europe trip. “Huwag na natin palandingin si Marcos…. Bumalik na lang siya sa Hawaii para sa Hawaii part 2,” he said.

(Let’s not allow Marcos’ plane to land. He should go back to Hawaii for a Hawaii part 2.)

The Vice President didn’t speak before the crowd even as organizers invited her to come up the stage. Her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, also attended the prayer rally.

On Monday, March 11, Duterte also released a statement defending the Davao-based preacher. She said that Quiboloy was being treated unfairly.

“Sa mga ginagawang pagdinig ay tila pinatawan na ng guilty verdict si Pastor Quiboloy kahit na nakabatay lamang ang pagdinig na ito sa mga paratang ng mga testigo na nagkukubli ng kanilang katauhan at hindi mapatunayan ang kredibilidad,” she said.

(In the hearings conducted, it seems that Pastor Quiboloy was already handed a guilty verdict even though the inquiries were based only on allegations made by witnesses who conceal their true character and couldn’t prove their credibility.)

In February, the Vice President did not directly address allegations that she and her father had left Quiboloy’s vast property in Davao City with bags of assorted firearms. She dismissed this as just another attack against her by those with presidential ambitions.

In January, the Vice President also graced a prayer rally against charter change in Davao City where her family members took turns lambasting the President. – Rappler.com