[PODCAST] Kriminal: Model killed, dismembered by ex-husband, ex-in-laws

In this episode of Kriminal – now a true crime podcast – Rappler crime reporter Jairo Bolledo discusses Abby Choi's case, including the full details of her death

Editor’s note: This episode is sponsored by Prime Video, and a portion of this episode was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler.

MANILA, Philippines – The gruesome killing of model and socialite Abby Choi shocked the entire Hong Kong.

Choi was not only murdered – her body was dismembered and discovered in an apartment. What’s more shocking was when the authorities revealed that her former husband, Alex Kwong, and his family were behind Choi’s violent killing.

In this episode of Kriminal – now a true crime podcast – Rappler crime reporter Jairo Bolledo discusses Choi’s case, including the full details of her death.

Catch the episode on Thursday, June 1, wherever you get your podcasts.

Cattleya Killer

Immerse yourself into even more intriguing murder and crime mysteries with Prime Video’s upcoming show, Cattleya Killer.

Cattleya Killer is the sequel to the fictional tale of a serial killer that was first introduced in the ‘90s film Sa Aking Mga Kamay starring Aga Muhlach and Christopher de Leon. Muhlach played the charming serial killer Gene Rivera whose modus was to prey on women and leave a cattleya flower on their bodies. De Leon meanwhile plays Joven dela Rosa, the investigator hunting down Gene Rivera.

The new show, available now on Prime Video, tells us what has happened more than a decade since the original killing spree ended. This time, we follow Anton dela Rosa, played by Arjo Atayde. In Cattleya Killer, investigators stumble upon a body that was left with a cattleya flower, leaving them wondering if a copycat has emerged.

Anton, the son of the investigator of the original case, traces the trail of this possible copycat. However, with each step of the way, he and his colleagues are left with more questions than answers – one of them being whether or not Anton has been doing the killings himself.

The fictional plot is confusing but compelling, filled with thrill and the right amount of viscera, and can now be streamed on Prime Video. – Rappler.com