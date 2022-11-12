[PODCAST] KRIMINAL: Percy Lapid case – Why are prisoners being used for crimes? 

In this episode of Kriminal, Rappler's crime and justice reporter Jairo Bolledo talks to prisons expert and Southern Illinois University Carbondale criminology professor Raymund Narag to explain why PDLs are being involved in crimes

Hard-hitting broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa was killed in Las Piñas on October 3 – but his killing was no ordinary crime.

Weeks after the probe into his death started, authorities found out that suspects in his killing had companions inside the supposedly highly secured New Bilibid Prison.

At least 13 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are considered persons of interest in the case, but one of them, Jun Villamor, was killed within prison walls. Not only that, suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and corrections superintendent Ricardo Zulueta were implicated in the crime.

In this episode of Kriminal, Rappler’s crime and justice reporter Jairo Bolledo talks to prisons expert and Southern Illinois University Carbondale criminology professor Raymund Narag to explain why PDLs are being involved in crimes.

A former PDL himself, Narag explained the dynamics inside prisons and what should be done to improve the Philippines’ jail system.

