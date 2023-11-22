Newsbreak Chats: Revisiting the Teduray tragedy in Kusiong

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Indigenous peoples (IPs) right to have a home has been respected and protected by various international agreements and national laws. However, the reality on the ground often presents challenges to the fulfillment of these rights for indigenous communities in the Philippines.

The tragic events in Kusiong in Maguindanao del Norte involving the Teduray community serve as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggles of IPs to establish their right to a homeland. At least 27 Tedurays lost their lives in landslides at Mt. Minandar, a resettlement zone where residents were compelled to move in 2020.

Compelled to abandon their shoreline residences in 2020, Teduray residents found themselves engulfed in mud due to deadly landslides triggered by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in October 2022. Subsequently, private resorts, one of which is owned by a prominent political family, have taken over the vacated land.

The investigative report delves deep into the root causes of the landslides, shedding light on the environmental, social, and political factors that contributed to this unfortunate incident.

