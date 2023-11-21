Calls for transport strike over modernization lose ground in provinces

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jeepney drivers belonging to the group Manibela, protest in Mendiola during their nationwide transport strike on October 16, 2023.

In the Visayas, three public transport group release separate manifestos, stating their refusal to join the transport strike

CEBU, Philippines – Organized jeepney drivers and operators in the provinces either ignored or rejected the call of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) for a three-day transport strike starting on Monday, November 20.

PISTON strongly opposes the government’s December 31 deadline, which mandates them to form cooperatives as part of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

In the Visayas, the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperative (FCTC), Kaluha Twin Trading and Services Corporation, and Lapu Lapu City United Transport Group (LUTG) released separate manifestos, stating their refusal to join the transport strike.

The FCTC stated in its manifesto that the strike would “impede” the ability of their services and is not in the best interest of the organization, the community, and the entire transport system

The Western Visayas Transport Cooperative (WVTC) announced that its members would continue working despite calls for a three-day strike.

PISTON-Cebu, however, announced it was organizing a one-day strike and rally on Wednesday, November 22.

The group said it decided to skip the first and second days of the strike to show respect for the Virgen de Regla’s fiesta in Lapu-Lapu City on November 20 and 21.

In Pampanga, the PISTON strike had minimal impact, and most jeepney drivers did not participate in the mass action.

Albert, a jeepney driver and a member of PISTON-Rotang Angeles-Mabalacat (RAMA), said many drivers opted not to join the strike in Pampanga, but it not mean that they support for the proposed modernization program.

“We really cannot afford it. I heard that those who are already complying with the modernization program cannot afford to pay their monthly dues, such as those in Tarlac. We really cannot afford it,” said Albert.

Pampanga Governor Delta Pineda and Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. had suspended face-to-face classes on Monday in anticipation of the transportation strike.

In Cagayan de Oro, Joel Gabatan, a leader of the National Confederation of Transport Union in Northern Mindanao, said the absence of a public transport strike in the city and the region did not mean they have no issues with the modernization program.

Abosamen Hassan Matuan, director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Northern Mindanao, said there was a misconception that December 31, 2023, is the deadline for the phaseout of old jeepneys.

Rather, Matuan clarified that the deadline is for jeepney operators to form cooperatives so they can proceed with the modernization. – with reports from Herbie Gomez/Rappler.com