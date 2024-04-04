Philippine News
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, April 5, 2024

Here is a list of areas where on-site classes are suspended for Friday, April 5, 2024, due to intense heat

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended face-to-face classes for Friday, April 5, due to high heat index levels.

The heat index is measured using the air temperature and the relative humidity in a place at a given time. It is also called the feels-like temperature, and it typically soars during the Philippines’ warm and dry season from March to May.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Central Luzon
  • Bataan – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)
  • Bulacan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 6
  • Pampanga – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
  • Pangasinan
    • Santa Barbara – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private)
VISAYAS
Central Visayas
  • Cebu province
    • Lapu-Lapu City – face-to-face classes for preschool to senior high school (public) until April 12
    • Liloan – face-to-face classes in all levels (public) until April 12
    • Naga City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public) until April 14
    • Talisay City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public) until April 14
MINDANAO
Soccsksargen
  • General Santos City – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
  • Sarangani – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 19
  • South Cotabato
    • Polomolok – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 15
    • Santo Niño – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 8
    • Surallah – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private)
    • Tantangan – afternoon face-to-face classes in all levels until April 15
  • Sultan Kudarat – face-to-face classes in all levels (public and private) until April 15

– Rappler.com

