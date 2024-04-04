La Salle loses MVP Angel Canino indefinitely after right arm accident

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – La Salle’s UAAP women’s volleyball title defense campaign in Season 86 hits a big snag.
Reigning MVP Angel Canino is now expected to possibly miss multiple games after arriving at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday, April 4, with a heavily covered right arm supported by a sling.
La Salle courtside correspondent Patrice Dabao revealed during the Lady Spikers’ game against UP that Canino suffered an “accident not related to volleyball” and that she has “no set timeline for return,” confirming rampant online rumors that swirled after the Holy Week break.
Due to the sensitive nature of the issue, La Salle coaches Ramil de Jesus and Noel Orcullo respectfully declined to give interviews before their game against the Fighting Maroons, while the players were instructed to not stop for any media availabilities.
Amid swirling online rumors about her well-being, UAAP MVP Angel Canino arrives with the rest of the La Salle Lady Spikers.
Canino, however, retained a positive aura as she sat out pre-game warmups.
Injured UAAP MVP Angel Canino looks to be in high spirits alongside head coach Ramil de Jesus, but does not join warmups ahead of La Salle's game against the UP Fighting Maroons.
Without the reigning MVP, the Lady Spikers will now lean heavily on other capable offensive weapons like Thea Gagate, Amie Provido, Shevana Laput, Alleiah Malaluan, and substitute spiker Baby Jyne Soreño.
The La Salle Lady Spikers enter the Mall of Asia Arena floor.
If Canino continues to miss more games after the UP match, her back-to-back MVP bid will also be in jeopardy as there is a minimum-game requirement that players have to hit to keep their eligibility.
With eight games done in the elimination round, La Salle currently stands at a 7-1 record in second place behind league-leading UST. – Rappler.com
