DENR chief hopes Marcos’ ‘integrated’ approach to climate spurs global support

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Department Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga leads the celebration the World Environment Day at the DENR central office in Quezon City on June 5, 2023.

Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga expressed confidence at the Philippines' integrated approach toward climate coming into COP28

MANILA, Philippines – Environment Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga said on Wednesday, November 29, she hoped the ‘integrated’ messaging and approach of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will rally support from other nations.

“These integrated messaging and the integrated approach that we are trying to now marshal as a country, we hope will inspire others as well,” she said in an online Palace briefing.

The Philippine government is preparing for the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28), an annual climate conference that draws delegates, heads of states, and climate advocates around the world.

On Wednesday, during the ceremonial turnover of the People’s Survival Fund, Marcos had also confirmed he was attending COP28.

At the same event, the President said that “it has become very, very clear that there is no discussion in government…the subject of climate change is always included and always comes up.”

The environment secretary emphasized the importance of being heard by other countries as the Philippines takes a whole-of-government approach in its environmental and scientific efforts.

This approach is supposed to come in handy especially at COP28, where, from the President’s own words, the Philippines is “poised to lead” especially in climate finance.

“So there are 30 complex negotiations ahead,” said Loyzaga. “But we are well prepared.”

According to Loyzaga, the Philippine government is working on seven major negotiating work schemes, including loss and damage, climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, global stocktake, just transition, and global cooperation.

At COP28, vulnerable countries, stakeholders will negotiate for favorable climate financing to weather the effects of a warming world.

– Rappler.com