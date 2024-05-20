DILG orders Napolcom to strip Bamban Mayor Alice Guo of control over police

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Abalos says he has instructed the National Police Commission to initiate proceedings against Guo and had recommended her suspension to the Ombudsman

PAMPANGA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., on Monday, May 20, announced that Bamban Mayor Alice Guo will be stripped of her control and supervision over the Philippine National Police (PNP) within her jurisdiction.

Abalos said he has instructed the National Police Commission (Napolcom) to initiate proceedings to revoke Guo’s powers over the local police after finding sufficient grounds to do so.

“I have instructed Napolcom to initiate proceedings for the withdrawal of the mayor’s deputization,” said Abalos.

“This means after this investigation, with sufficient grounds, we would withdraw the deputization of Mayor Guo as the consequences of the privileges attached are revoked immediately, including its control and supervision of its local police,” Abalos added, in a mix of Filipino and English.

Napolcom told Rappler that they will begin procedures also on Monday.

DILG Undersecretary Juan Victor Llamas said they have already filed their fact-finding report with the Office of the Ombudsman and added that they can also convert the report into a formal complaint upon request.

“It’s just a matter of verifying under oath,” Llamas said during a press briefing held at Camp Crame on Monday.

Llamas did not specify the details of their recommendation “out of deference to the Ombudsman.” However, he said, they have found serious legal implications on the case of Guo and other local officials in Bamban.

POGOs

Abalos said they have recommended the suspension of Guo to the Ombudsman for grave misconduct and gross negligence of duty in relation to issues surrounding Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs) in Barangay Anupul, Bamban, Tarlac.

Guo is currently under scrutiny over her alleged links to two raided POGOs in Tarlac, including her suspicious background and identity which raised doubts about her citizenship following the Senate hearing held last May 7.

The Office of the Solicitor General has also launched a probe to find information that could facilitate the filing of a quo warranto petition against Guo.

While it is the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) that approves all POGOs, Abalos said it is still up to the local government units to allow their operations in their respective areas.

Abalos reiterated that the DILG does not have the power to suspend, dismiss, or reprimand elected public officials. – Rappler.com