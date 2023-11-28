PH gov’t, NDFP agree to restart peace talks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY. The Philippine communist insurgency has been ongoing for decades starting in the late 1960s.

'The parties acknowledge the deep-rooted socioeconomic and political grievances and agree to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation,' reads the joint statement of the Philippine government and the NDFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines have agreed to revive peace talks, six years after the administration of his Rodrigo Duterte walked away from the negotiation table.

Cabinet secretaries and the NDFP held separate press conferences on Tuesday afternoon, November 28, announcing the breakthrough agreement brokered between the two parties in Oslo, Norway, on November 23.

“The parties agree to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed conflict. Resolving the roots of the armed conflict and ending the armed struggle shall pave the way for the transformation of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), New People’s Army (NPA), and NDFP,” the joint statement said, read by Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr.

“The parties acknowledge the deep-rooted socioeconomic and political grievances and agree to come up with a framework that sets the priorities for the peace negotiation with the aim of achieving the relevant socioeconomic and political reforms towards a just and lasting peace,” it added.

The announcement came just days after Marcos released numerous proclamations granting amnesty to rebels.

In July 2016, then-president Duterte declared a ceasefire with the NPA. The following month, the Philippine government began formal peace talks with the NDFP in Oslo.

In November 2017, Duterte formally terminated the negotiations, saying the communists “failed to show its sincerity and commitment in pursuing genuine and meaningful peace negotiations as it engaged in acts of violence and hostilities.”

The Philippines has Asia’s longest running communist insurgency, with the over five-decade-old conflict between Philippine authorities and the NPA resulting in the deaths of 40,000 people. – Rappler.com