IN PHOTOS: AFP tests firepower in Ilocos Norte during joint drills 

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday, November 15, held live fire drills to culminate the annual joint exercise Dagat-Langit-Lupa (AJEX DAGITPA) in Burgos, Ilocos Norte.
AFP chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., witnessed the joint exercises featuring the Army’s newest artilleries, as well as the Marines and the Air Force working together.
DAGITPA is a yearly exercise of the AFP that is meant to ensure seamlessness in operations between its different branches and units. This year’s edition included joint operations involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Northern Luzon Command, and AFP Special Operations Command, among others. It opened on November 6 and concluded on November 17.
The AFP also trains with other uniformed units from outside the military. The Philippine Coast Guard, for instance, worked with Navy forces for field training exercises that involved high-risk visit, board, search and seizure operations. – Rappler.com
