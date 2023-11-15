Philippine News
Bea Cupin

IN PHOTOS: AFP tests firepower in Ilocos Norte during joint drills 

Philippine Marine Corps personnel fire their Soltam M-71 during the combined arms live fire exercise on November 15 in Burgos, Ilocos Norte as part of the AFP Joint Exercise DAGITPA.

John Boboyo/PAOAFP

DAGITPA is a yearly exercise of the AFP that’s meant to ensure seamlessness in operations between its different branches and units

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday, November 15, held live fire drills to culminate the annual joint exercise Dagat-Langit-Lupa (AJEX DAGITPA) in Burgos, Ilocos Norte.

AFP chief, General Romeo Brawner Jr., witnessed the joint exercises featuring the Army’s newest artilleries, as well as the Marines and the Air Force working together.

DAGITPA is a yearly exercise of the AFP that is meant to ensure seamlessness in operations between its different branches and units. This year’s edition included joint operations involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Northern Luzon Command, and AFP Special Operations Command, among others. It opened on November 6 and concluded on November 17.

Philippine Army personnel prepare two units of ATMOS self-propelled artillery during the combined arms live fire exercise on November 15 in Burgos, Ilocos Norte as part of the AFP Joint Exercise DAGITPA.
Philippine Marine Corps personnel fires their Soltam M-71 during the combined arms live fire exercise on November 15 in Burgos, Ilocos Norte as part of the AFP Joint Exercise DAGITPA.
Senior military officers led by the AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr pose for a photo with Army and Marines artillery personnel after the combined arms live fire exercise on November 15 in Burgos, Ilocos Norte as part of the AFP Joint Exercise DAGITPA.

The AFP also trains with other uniformed units from outside the military. The Philippine Coast Guard, for instance, worked with Navy forces for field training exercises that involved high-risk visit, board, search and seizure operations. – Rappler.com

Bea Cupin

Bea is a senior multimedia reporter who covers national politics. She's been a journalist since 2011 and has written about Congress, the national police, and the Liberal Party for Rappler.
