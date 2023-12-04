Marcos extends PNP chief Acorda’s term

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PNP CHIEF. PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. holds his first press conference on Tuesday, April 25, at Camp Crame.

Benjamin Acorda Jr., Marcos' second PNP chief, will serve until March 31, 2024

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended the term of supposedly outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr., the Presidential Communications Office announced on Monday, December 4.

Acorda, Marcos’ second PNP chief, was supposed to bow out from the police service during his 56th birthday on December 3. The incumbent chief will now serve until March 31, 2024, the PCO said.

In April, Acorda was named the head of the 227,000-strong national police force, replacing retired police general Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

Acorda is one of the few PNP chiefs whose term was extended by the president. – Rappler.com