PH, Saudi firms sign billion-dollar deals on sidelines of ASEAN-GCC Summit

DEALS. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih (standing next to each other) pose for a photo op with Marcos' economic team and Saudi Arabian business leaders during the signing of investment agreements on the sidelines of the inaugural summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on October 19, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is in Riyadh for the inaugural ASEAN-GCC Summit, says the deals will benefit over 15,000 Filipinos in training and job opportunities

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine firms struck investment agreements worth $4.2 billion with Saudi Arabian companies, deals which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said will bring home thousands of new jobs.

The deals were signed on Thursday, October 19, at the tail end of a roundtable discussion for the Saudi Arabian business community attended by the President and his economic team, on the sidelines of the inaugural summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

These agreements are:

$3.7-billion deal between Saudi’s Al-Jeer Human Resources Company-ARCO and the Association of Philippine Licensed Agencies for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for human resource services

$191-million deal between Saudi’s Maharah Human Resources Company and the Philippines’ Staffhouse International Resources Corporation for human resource services

$191-million deal between Saudi’s Maharah Human Resources Company and the Philippines’ E-GMP International Corporation for human resource services

$120-million deal between Saudi’s Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Company and Samsung Engineering NEC Corporation Limited, and the Philippines’ EEI Corporation for construction export services

“[The agreements are] set to benefit more than 15,000 Filipinos in training and employment opportunities across a wide range of professions in the construction industry,” Marcos said in his speech.

The $120-million investment agreement, in particular, is for the establishment of a 500-person training facility in Tanza, Cavite, according to a press release from the office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is part of the Philippine delegation in the ASEAN-GCC Summit.

His office added that the facility aims to upgrade the skills of at least 2,000 Filipinos beginning 2024, in the areas of masonry, carpentry, electrical, welding, equipment management, warehousing, steel fabrication, and other construction-related crafts.

Romualdez credited Marcos, his cousin, for sealing the deals, citing his “tireless efforts in fostering economic ties with our partners in the international community.”

“In a time when job creation and economic growth are paramount, this agreement will provide invaluable opportunities for our workforce,” he said.

The deals are likely aimed at supplying the increasing demand for labor in Saudi Arabia, which is highly dependent on foreigners for its labor force.

Labor export has been deeply ingrained in the Philippines’ development policy after it was institutionalized by the administration of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the 1970s.

It has also been a key pillar of the government’s economic growth – remittances from overseas Filipinos accounted for nearly a tenth of the Philippines’ gross domestic product in 2021, and even reached a record high of $36.14 billion last year.

According to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), there were 1.83 million overseas Filipino workers in 2021, a quarter of whom were deployed to Saudi Arabia.

