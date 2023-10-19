Marcos pitches Maharlika fund to Saudi Arabian business leaders

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his economic team painted a “healthy and robust” business landscape in the Philippines as he courted Saudi Arabian business leaders into investing in the country’s newly established sovereign wealth fund.

“At the forefront of these opportunities is the recently launched Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), the Philippines’ first-ever sovereign investment fund designed to drive long-term economic development through increased investments in high-impact sectors,” Marcos said on Thursday, October 19, during a roundtable meeting on the sidelines of the inaugural summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“We look forward to benefiting not just from Saudi investments, but the Kingdom’s extensive experience in managing such funds,” he added. “Our financial and banking sectors are healthy and robust.”

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is among the world’s largest, with assets totaling more than $700 billion.

Marcos brought with him in the ASEAN-GCC Summit his trade and finance secretaries, who also hyped the Maharlika fund and other opportunities in the Philippines to business leaders in attendance.

“Investments in Maharlika are intended to quicken the country’s 197 infrastructure flagship projects worth $153 billion. The infrastructure flagship projects focus on upgrading physical and digital connectivity, transport, agriculture, health, energy, water, and climate resilience. These projects offer high rates of return and large socioeconomic impact,” Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

“The Philippines is at a turning point of a transformative journey. As we champion economic inclusivity and propel ourselves forward, we are molding the Philippines into a prime investment destination,” Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual added.

At home, opposition to the Maharlika fund persists, as critics worry over economic and corruption risks.

Diokno told Saudi Arabia’s business community that safeguarding their investments is a top priority.

“Financial reporting shall be in accordance with relevant international financing reporting standards and principles. There will be three layers of audit based on law – by an internal auditor, a third-party external auditor, and a supreme audit agency independent of the government,” he said.

Also present in the roundtable discussion was House Speaker Martin Romualdez – the President’s cousin who is a fixture in his foreign trips. Representing the Saudi Arabian government was Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

“We are pleased with the success we have seen so far, and given the extensive reforms being driven under your Philippine Development Plan, we are very excited about the future of partnership between our two nations,” Al-Falih said.

A press release by the Presidential Communications Office said the Philippine business delegation signed a $120-million investment agreement with Saudi Arabian business leaders during the roundtable meeting.

“[These] are set to benefit more than 15,000 Filipinos in training and employment opportunities across a wide range of professions in the construction industry,” Marcos said.

Maharlika fund’s suspension

Marcos has said the MIF would be operational before the end of the year.

In his departure speech before he flew to Riyadh on Thursday, Marcos said he was alarmed by reports that his administration has put the Maharlika fund on hold, even though his administration actually did.

A day earlier, his Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed the issuance of a memo directing government agencies to suspend the MIF’s implementing rules and regulations.

Sources have told Rappler the government put the brakes on the MIF so Marcos himself could look into the selection process of applicants and nominees of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), the state-run company that would manage the funds.

Under current rules, Marcos isn’t the one responsible for coming up with a list of names that would be part of the MIC board. – Rappler.com