Dapitan leads the way, pioneers eBOSS in Zamboanga Peninsula

DAPITAN, Philippines – The city government of Dapitan has earned high praise from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) for becoming the first government in the Zamboanga Peninsula region to become electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) compliant.

The feat, recognized through a certificate of commendation received by Dapitan Mayor Seth Frederick Jalosjos on Thursday, May 30, positions Dapitan ahead of other cities in Region IX, as well as being the 6th in Mindanao and the 35th nationwide to meet the stringent requirements.

“It’s not about having the resources nor the presence of needed foundations like stable internet connection, it is about the dedication and commitment of your mayor. You see Makati, you bypassed Pasay, Pateros, and other economically richer cities,” ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez told a news conference.

The Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 created ARTA. ARTA, along with national government departments and offices, is helping local governments adopt digital processes to speed up business registrations, licensing, and renewals.

The collaboration includes the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Dapitan has in the past created a system called a “one-stop shop” by which all national and local agencies put up desks in a designated area to reduce red tape and give ease to people applying for or renewing their business permits.

“In line with our thrust for a Smart Heritage city, we worked with ARTA and put our one-stop shop to become eBOSS, and we did it in just six months,” Jalosjos said.

Mayer Delgado, ARTA-Zamboanga Peninsula chief administrative officer, told Rappler that the city government failed in all the areas needed to be eBOSS compliant the first time they checked it in mid-2023.

“These areas included the citizens’ charter, zero backlog report (on permits and licenses), client satisfaction measurement report, and others. But then after a month, they were almost complete with the requirements,” Mayer recalled.

Dapitan City Administrator Amalou Tumapon-Monroyo said they worked hard and fast with the mayor’s prodding, and they became eBOSS compliant in just six months relative to the law’s three-year timeline.

“At first, ARTA personnel were very strict. They wanted to see how committed we were to this project, and they didn’t eat the meals we offered. But towards the end, perhaps they already saw [what we were doing], because they were already eating what we offered, and they allowed us to bring them to the airport,” Monroyo said.

Perez said other local government officials should study and learn from Dapitan’s eBOSS because “they now teach those who don’t know about digital transactions and even lend tablets and laptops to applicants.” – Rappler.com