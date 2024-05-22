Senators bare more irregularities on Alice Guo’s citizenship

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Senator Risa Hontiveros resumes the Senate committee hearing on the identity of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her alleged involvement on POGOs.

Except for the late-registered birth certificate of Alice Guo, a representative of the Philippine Statistics Authority tells the Senate there are no records of birth and marriage certificates of her parents

MANILA, Philippines – Senators uncovered on Wednesday, May 22, more irregularities that raised doubts on the citizenship of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo during the second Senate committee hearing over her alleged involvement in Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) on Wednesday, May 22.

In particular, the Senate wanted to find out more as to who were Alice Guo’s parents.

Presented in the Senate hearing were Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) records of the birth certificates of Guo and her three siblings which were all registered belatedly by their Chinese father, Angelito. Guo’s birth certificate was registered in 2005, when she was already 19 years old.

Hontiveros said: “Kung Chinese ang tatay ninyo based on your self-declaration, kailangan Pinoy si nanay para maging Pilipino rin kayo. Pero itong Amelia Leal, nanay niyong tatlo, is a person with no birth record. (If your father is Chinese, as you said, your mother must be Pinoy for you to be considered a Filipino. But this certain Amelia Leal, whom you and your siblings claim as your mother, has no birth record.) How can you derive citizenship from a woman whose very existence is questionable?

Hontiveros said details of Guo’s citizenship have become significant as different perspectives have emerged since the March raid of the Bamban POGOs, including the possible threats to national security.

BIRTH CERTIFICATE. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian shows irregularities on the birth certificate of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s during the Senate hearing on Wednesday, May 22. Screenshot by Joann Manabat/Rappler

PSA representative Eliezer Ambatali confirmed that Guo’s parents, Angelito and Amelia Leal, are not married and do not have records of birth and marriage certificates.

This, despite allegedly being married on two dates: October 14, 1982 and January 1987 as indicated in their children’s birth certificates.

Ambatali also said it was possible that the details indicated in Guo’s birth certificate were incorrect, including the marriage of her parents and the citizenship of her father, which indicated that he was a Filipino.

“Ang nagparehistro yung tatay niya. So siya yung naglalahad ng information tungkol sa ipinanganak na anak niya,” Ambatali said.

(The one who registered is her father. So he is the one presenting information about his child.)

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian noted the discrepancies and abuse in delayed registration of birth citing there was no proof of Angelito’s declaration.

“From a simple lie, pwedeng takbuhan ng taong nakinabang ay ang layo,” (From a simple lie, the person who benefitted can go far.) Gatchalian said.

“Ang focus ng legislation dapat dito sa late registration. Paano natin siguraduhin, paano hindi magamit ng syndicates? Ang penalties dapat taasan na rin, sa mga nagsisinungaling, sa mga taong sangkot sa pag-iisyu ng fake birth certificates.” Gatchalian added.

(The focus of the legislation here should be the late registration. How can we make sure that syndicates can’t use this? The penalties here should also be increased for those who lied, and those who are involved in the issuance of fake birth certificates.)

Earlier Hontiveros revealed two of Guo’s fellow incorporators in Baofu Land Development – Chinese national Zhang Ruijin, was convicted in Singapore’s largest money laundering case in April. While Zhang’s romantic partner, Lin Baoying, a Dominican Republic national, is still facing the same charges. Hontiveros said Lin was poised to plead guilty of the charges.

“At kaya naging relevant ang usapin ng citizenship dahil pinressume namin na regular ang pag file niya ng certificate of candidacy, pagiging mayor, at kahit di ako sang ayon sa pagbibigay niya ng permit diyan sa negosyo ng Zun Yuan, again we presumed regularity.” she added.

(The matter of her citizenship has become relevant because we presumed all was regular when she filed her certificate of candidacy, her becoming the mayor. And even though I do not agree with her getting a business permit for Zun Yuan, again we presumed regularity.)

Guo could face perjury for misrepresenting herself as a Filipino citizen, according to Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia.

Garcia said misrepresentation could be the basis of the cancellation of candidacy which is an election offense punishable by three to six years of imprisonment. She can also likewise be charged perjury. If convicted, Garcia said, perpetual disqualification of public office.

Guo has still not established her citizenship by recounting her formative and childhood years in the Philippines. –Rappler.com