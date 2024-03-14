Marcos’ satisfaction score plunges in Mindanao

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MARCOS IN MELBOURNE. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos lead the unveiling of the marker of Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) Phase 3 Expansion during its off-site inauguration at a hotel in Melbourne, Australia on Monday, Mar. 4, 2024.

Based on an SWS survey conducted in December 2023, Marcos' net satisfaction dropped by 12 points in Mindanao, but this was offset by an 18-point gain in the Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s satisfaction score suffered a double-digit drop in Mindanao – the bailiwick of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte – but rose everywhere else, according to a survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS) in December last year.

Marcos’ net satisfaction rating was at 38 points in the last month of 2023, down from 50 points recorded in September of that same year.

The double-digit plunge logged in Mindanao was offset by a double-digit gain in Marcos’ net satisfaction in the Visayas.

The bullet points below enumerate the adjustments in Marcos’ numbers per geographic area:

Metro Manila: 44 points in December (up from 36 points in September)

Balance Luzon: 52 points in December (up from 48 points in September)

Visayas: 51 points in December (up from 33 points in September)

Mindanao: 38 points in December (down from 50 points in September)

Nationwide, Marcos’ net satisfaction rating was 47 points for the last quarter of 2023, a three-point increase from the third quarter. SWS classifies this number as “good.”

Photo from SWS website

A total of 1,200 adults participated in the nationwide survey conducted from December 8 to 11.

Key developments during this time and in the weeks leading up to the survey field work include the passage of a House resolution calling on the Marcos administration to cooperate with the International Criminal Court probe against former president Duterte’s war on drugs, the release from jail of Duterte’s top critic Leila de Lima, and the announcement by the Philippine government and communist rebels to restart peace talks, a move that Vice President Sara Duterte openly criticized.

The survey – which had a margin of error of ±2.8% for national percentages – was conducted a month before charter change efforts kicked into high gear, a move which the Duterte family spoke against.

It was also before President Marcos and former president Duterte hurled drug accusations against each other, an indicator that the relationship between the two families had taken a turn for the worse. – Rappler.com