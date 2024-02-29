[WATCH] Bayanihan and mateship: Marcos addresses Australian parliament

'The security of Australia is bound with the security of the Philippines,' says the Philippine President

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, February 29, spoke before a joint session of Australia’s parliament – a rare honor accorded to only a select list of world leaders.

After being welcomed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Petter Dutton, Marcos delivered a speech that focused on the importance of Philippine and Australian ties, as regional stability faces an ever-growing threat.

In his address, Marcos touched on the rich history of Philippine and Australian ties – from the “ManilaMen” pearl divers who ventured out to Australia, mutual help during World War II, to the strategic cooperation signed by Marcos and Albanese in late 2023.

“The security of Australia is bound with the security of the Philippines,” Marcos told Australian lawmakers.

– Rappler.com