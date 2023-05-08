FULL VIDEO: Navigating an AI future with Maria Ressa and Chris Wylie

MANILA, Philippines – The world has yet to solve the problems caused by social media to our society and democracy. Yet, here comes another technology that is already redefining the way we live as we speak: Generative AI.

What does the last decade of tech disruption mean for us today? What do we know – and don’t know – about the future? How do we navigate a world beset with old problems but seduced by harmful tools to solve them?

This was the premise of our recent World Press Freedom conversation, which we organized in partnership with Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom – Philippines. It’s a Rappler+ event entitled, “Navigating an AI Future with Maria Ress and Chris Wylie” held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa chatted with Chris Wylie, the person who blew the whistle on the harms that tech is causing the world. Describing Big Tech as “colonizers” of the 21st century, Wylie knows firsthand how algorithms are being weaponized by tech platforms and governments, and is pushing for tighter scrutiny of and greater accountability for Big Tech.

It was incredibly thought-provoking to hear Ressa interview Wylie in the Philippines, the place he called the petri dish used by the likes of Cambridge Analytica. Together with over 80 Rappler+ members and partners, we talked about what this new technology means and how we can forge a way forward with a balance of reality, dread, and optimism.

Watch the full video below using the password: NavigatingAI

– Rappler.com