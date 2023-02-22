LIVESTREAM: UNESCO ‘Internet for Trust’ Global Conference

Over 3,000 representatives from sovereign states, civil society, regulatory bodies, digital firms, and the academe gather to address the threats to global democracy posed by social media platforms

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is hosting in Paris, France, the “Internet for Trust” conference from February 21 to 23 to discuss and draft global guidelines for regulating digital platforms in the interest of protecting freedom of expression and human rights, as well as improving the reliability of information.

Among the participants are Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Julia Angwin, UN Undersecretary General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, UN Special Rapporteur Irene Khan, Facebook whistleblowers Daniel Motaung and Christopher Wylie, and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Roberto Barroso.

Watch the opening session of the conference on Wednesday, February 22, at 4:15 pm Manila time. – Rappler.com