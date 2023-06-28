Ateneo, NU clash in Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup finals

UNBEATEN. The Ateneo Blue Eagles head into the finale as favorites.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles shoot for a tournament sweep against the NU Bulldogs in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup title match

MANILA, Philippines – The second season of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup will finally crown a champion when the undefeated Ateneo Blue Eagles put their unblemished record on the line against the title-minded NU Bulldogs on Thursday, June 29, at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas City.

The game tips off at 12 pm following the league’s awarding ceremonies to highlight the tournament’s best performers.

The title match will also be aired on Rappler.

Ateneo prevailed in the Final Four with an emphatic blowout victory over the EAC Generals, 97-60, while NU triumphed in a double-overtime classic against the UP Fighting Maroons to prevent a Battle of Katipunan rematch, 105-102.

This will be the second time in the tournament that Ateneo and NU take on each other as both sides met during the elimination round with the Blue Eagles securing a comeback victory, 79-71, earlier this month.

Both teams split their season series in UAAP Season 85 and figure to be title contenders when the annual collegiate basketball tournament takes place later this year. – Rappler.com