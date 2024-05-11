Next woman up: UST seeks rebound after losing MVP candidate Angge Poyos, finals Game 1

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEXT WOMAN UP. The UST Golden Tigresses huddle around injured player Angge Poyos in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball finals.

The UST Golden Tigresses lick their wounds ahead of a do-or-die UAAP finals Game 2 match with NU, while MVP candidate Angge Poyos' status is still up in the air after a serious ankle injury

MANILA, Philippines – UST Golden Tigresses team captain Detdet Pepito assured fans that her team would be ready for Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball finals after losing ace rookie and MVP candidate Angge Poyos to injury.

“We have to work with whomever we have because we don’t know if Poyos will return (for Game 2),” Pepito told Rappler on Saturday, May 11.

Poyos limped and was carried out of the Araneta Coliseum after badly turning her right ankle during the second set.

UAAP FINALS G1 | WATCH:



UAAP MVP candidate Angge Poyos twists her right ankle after accidentally landing on Em Banagua's left foot.



NU now leads UST, 14-11.#UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/ChwNERvefZ — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 11, 2024

As she left the venue, Poyos was aided by a crutch, wore a protective boot, and rode the team’s pushcart as the Golden Tigresses did every protective measure to prevent further damage.

UAAP FINALS G1 | WATCH:



Walking with crutches and a protective boot, Angge Poyos rides a pushcart to avoid more damage to her right foot. #UAAPSeason86 pic.twitter.com/1v0fFbgdpK — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) May 11, 2024

Silence enveloped the Big Dome as the 20,955 spectators collectively caught their breath with the MVP candidate writhing in pain after accidentally stepping on teammate Em Banagua’s left foot.

Poyos’ foot immediately swelled as she immediately received first aid treatment, with the team’s physical therapists working on the leg.

“Players who play the same position as Poyos are ready to fulfill (their duties),” she added.

The rookie was carried to the other side of the court during the third set, where UST lost 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.

Comparing it to Eya Laure’s injury in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 81 finals in 2019 that kept her out of the series, Reyes noted that Poyos’ injury looked less severe.

“Hopefully, she could come back, and she will undergo an x-ray as we hope and pray that she didn’t suffer any fracture,” Reyes said after the game.

“It’s part of the game. Unfortunately, she stepped on a foot, so we need to move forward and our players to step up,” he continued.

Among the players coach Kung Fu Reyes is pinning his hopes on include Jonna Perdido, Xyza Gula, and Pierre Abellana.

After a lengthy post-game discussion, Pepito calmed fears that the team might be giving up due to a big loss.

“As what coach said, no series ends in Game 1, so, hopefully, we can recover and reflect so we can be ready for Game 2,” Pepito said. – Rappler.com