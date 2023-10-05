This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Filipino Olympian boxer Eumir Marcial earns his first career Asian Games silver medal after a second-round standing 8-count costs him the gold against China home bet Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke

MANILA, Philippines – Olympian boxer Eumir Marcial earned his first career Asian Games silver medal after bowing to China home bet Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke via unanimous decision in the men’s 80kg final in Hangzhou on Thursday, October 5.

Battling a former World Championship silver medalist on his own turf, Marcial started out the bout with blazing intent, netting a standing eight-count on Tuohetaerbieke in the final 40 seconds of the first round to get a 10-9 sweep from all five judges.

Fortunes quickly reversed for the Chinese bet, however, as he also landed his own standing-eight on an overly aggressive Marcial halfway through round two to get his own 10-9 scorecard sweep.

With the gold on the line in the third and final round, Tuohetaerbieke carried over his newfound momentum as the judges felt justified to give him another 10-9 chorus, and with it, the Asian Games gold.

Following this minor setback, the 27-year-old Marcial now turns his attention to the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he is currently the Philippines’ lone boxing representative after qualifying through his Asian Games semifinal win. – Rappler.com