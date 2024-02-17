Apolinario tries to extend ring rampage against Thai, seeks world title crack

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dave Apolinario aims to challenge for a world title as he stakes his unbeaten 19-0 record against Thai foe Tanes Ongjunta

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten Dave “Doberman” Apolinario seeks to include dangerous Thai Tanes Ongjunta among his victims when they clash on Thursday, February 22, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

An impressive win by Apolinario, who won the International Boxing Organization flyweight belt in 2022, will give him the chance to challenge for the world crown of the major sanctioning bodies – World Boxing Council, World Boxing Organization, World Boxing Association, and International Boxing Federation – this year.

The 25-year-old Apolinario, a southpaw, is favored over Ongjunta owing to his sterling record of 19-0 with 13 knockouts. Ongjunta is no pushover having won his last eight bouts for a 12-1 card with six knockouts.

Apolinario, being managed by Sanman Promotions head JC Manangquil, will fly to Japan on Sunday with his team, including head trainer Ronerex Dalut, to acclimatize to the cold Tokyo weather.

This will be Apolinario’s second straight fight at Korakuen, where he bested Mexican Brian Mosimos via unanimous decision last August 30.

According to Manangquil, they will be pursuing a world title fight in May, provided, of course, that the pride of Maasim, Sarangani, disposes of Ongjunta.

Apolinario promised to give his best and end the Filipino boxers’ spate of championship losses. – Rappler.com