ABAP president, sportscaster Ed Picson dies

Delfin Dioquino
REST IN PEACE. Ed Picson was 69.

Before taking over as ABAP president, Ed Picson served as its secretary-general for several years, a period highlighted with the country bagging three boxing medals in the Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran sportscaster and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ed Picson died on Wednesday, April 19, due to a lingering illness. He was 69.

His alma mater Letran and former employer Sports Radio 918 – now Radyo Pilipinas 2 – confirmed his death. He reportedly died from liver cancer complications.

Picson rose to prominence as commentator in the PBA from the 1980s to early 2000s and in Blow by Blow, a boxing show in the 1990s that featured the early fights of Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

He then transitioned into sports politics and joined ABAP.

Picson served as ABAP secretary-general for several years, a period highlighted with the country bagging two silvers and a bronze in Tokyo Olympics boxing courtesy of Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial.

That boxing haul allowed the Philippines – led by the golden performance of weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz – to carve out its best Olympic campaign.

Picson then took over as ABAP president in November 2021, succeeding Ricky Vargas.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
