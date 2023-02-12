Boxing
Eumir Marcial stops Argentine boxer Villalba in Texas for 4th straight win

Roy Luarca
BIG DREAMS. Eumir Marcial hopes to make it big in the professional ranks.

Eumir Marcial Facebook page

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial stays unbeaten in his professional career by stopping Argentine boxer Ricardo Ruben Villalba

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino prospect Eumir Marcial proved too strong and too skillful for Argentine Ricardo Ruben Villalba on Saturday, February 11 (Sunday, February 12, Manila time), winning by second-round stoppage in their eight-round middleweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Marcial, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, decked Villalba with a wicked left body shot in the first round and twice in the second, forcing the referee to call a halt with 48 seconds left.

It was the fourth straight victory for Marcial, who scored his second knockout in the pro ranks where he hopes to make his mark after a brilliant amateur career that saw him snare the silver in the 2019 World Championships and four golds in the Southeast Asian Games.

The 27-year-old Marcial, a pride of Lunzuran, Zamboanga City, again floored Villalba with a right at the top of the head before finishing off the Argentine with a right hook.

Villalba found no answer for Marcial’s clinical precision and dropped to 20-8-1 with 8 knockouts.

Marcial, who trained under Jorge Cepetillo in Las Vegas, is fighting under MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions headed by Sean Gibbons.

Marcial, a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force, is also being supported by Chooks-to-Go and Zamboanga City sportsman Junie Navarro. – Rappler.com

