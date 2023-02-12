Eumir Marcial stops Argentine boxer Villalba in Texas for 4th straight win

BIG DREAMS. Eumir Marcial hopes to make it big in the professional ranks.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino prospect Eumir Marcial proved too strong and too skillful for Argentine Ricardo Ruben Villalba on Saturday, February 11 (Sunday, February 12, Manila time), winning by second-round stoppage in their eight-round middleweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Marcial, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, decked Villalba with a wicked left body shot in the first round and twice in the second, forcing the referee to call a halt with 48 seconds left.

It was the fourth straight victory for Marcial, who scored his second knockout in the pro ranks where he hopes to make his mark after a brilliant amateur career that saw him snare the silver in the 2019 World Championships and four golds in the Southeast Asian Games.

The 27-year-old Marcial, a pride of Lunzuran, Zamboanga City, again floored Villalba with a right at the top of the head before finishing off the Argentine with a right hook.

Villalba found no answer for Marcial’s clinical precision and dropped to 20-8-1 with 8 knockouts.

Marcial, who trained under Jorge Cepetillo in Las Vegas, is fighting under MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions headed by Sean Gibbons.

Marcial, a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force, is also being supported by Chooks-to-Go and Zamboanga City sportsman Junie Navarro. – Rappler.com