Olympics, Mayweather, Tank Davis: ‘Active’ Pacquiao lists potential ring ventures

MANILA, Philippines – Claiming he continues to actively train, Manny Pacquiao shared several potential ring projects – from an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. to his Olympic debut bid in the Paris Games.

“I’m still active, I do trainings,” Pacquiao told FightHub TV.

The retired 44-year-old sports icon said his camp eyes an exhibition bout in Japan this December against Mayweather – a potential rematch eight years after the unbeaten American scored a unanimous decision victory over Pacquiao in a bout billed as the “Fight of the Century.”

“We’re working on the opponent, we’re working on Mayweather,” said Pacquaio.

But the Filipino eight-division champion said he also doesn’t mind going up against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, one of the sport’s current premier stars who boasts a 29-0 record, 27 via knockout.

“Davis is a good fighter,” Pacquiao said of the 28-year-old prized American fighter.

“If he wants [to come] up to 147, then we can fight; 145 maybe. It’s not a problem for me, I’m an experienced fighter.”

Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KO) last fought professionally in August 2021 when he failed to reclaim the World Boxing Association super welterweight belt following a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas.

While he retired the following month to seek the presidency in the 2022 national elections – which he eventually lost – Pacquiao later found his way back to the ring for exhibition bouts.

His last exhibition match came in December 2022 where he dominated Korean mixed martial artist DK Yoo for a unanimous decision win.

Pacquiao, though, looked more serious in his boxing comeback this time as he also reiterated his wish to represent the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But while he’s already ineligible in the Olympic qualifiers due to his age, Pacquiao hopes to earn a universality spot from the International Olympic Committee.

“That’s what we are trying to do right now, request to the Olympics committee to allow me to participate,” he said.

Last July, Pacquiao also announced that he’s set to face muay thai icon Buakaw Banchamek in a boxing exhibition match in the first quarter of 2024. – Rappler.com