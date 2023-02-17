Carl Tamayo excited to play for ‘winning team’ Ryukyu in Japan B. League

A proven winner during his days with the NU Bullpups and the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP, Carl Tamayo takes his championship pedigree to the Japan B. League as he reinforces the powerhouse Ryukyu Golden Kings

MANILA, Philippines – As the Ryukyu Golden Kings shoot for their first ever championship in the Japan B. League, the team is set to get a major boost for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season after officially welcoming its newest Asian import Carl Tamayo.

A proven winner during his days with the NU Bullpups and the UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP, Tamayo is taking his championship pedigree to the Land of the Rising Sun as he reinforces the Golden Kings, who settled for a runner-up finish last year.

“I’m very excited, having a winning team on the first time I turned pro is a big deal for me,” said Tamayo in an introductory press conference on Thursday, February 16.

“They have a great culture, very disciplined team, and that’s everything I look forward to.”

The two-time UAAP men’s basketball Mythical Team member Tamayo, who is no stranger to joining talent-laden squads, will team up with the likes of three-time PBA best import Allen Durham, former NBA big man Jack Cooley, and Japanese national team members Keita Imamura and Ryuichi Kishimoto, among others.

Tamayo admitted he isn’t fazed by the pressure that comes with joining a powerhouse team like Ryukyu, which is currently sitting at the No.4 spot in the standings with a 29-9 slate.

“I’m not that pressured since the team is doing well. I’m just going to do what I could do for the team,” he said.

Asked what he could bring to the table for the Golden Kings, the 6-foot-7 Tamayo said the team can count on him to stretch the floor, defend smaller players, play in the post, and hit shots from mid-range.

The Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Tamayo will be Ryukyu’s second Filipino import this season, replacing former PBA player Jay Washington, who averaged just 2.2 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in six games for the Golden Kings.

Tamayo is expected to make his much-awaited B. League debut after the league’s FIBA break on Saturday, March 8 when the Golden Kings take on his fellow debuting Filipino basketball sensation Kai Sotto and the Hiroshima Dragonflies. – Rappler.com