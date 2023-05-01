Carlos Yulo faces limited medal haul in SEA Games 2023

MOST BEMEDALLED. Carlos Yulo concludes his 2022 Southeast Asian Games campaign in Vietnam with five gold and two silver medals.

Carlos Yulo, the Philippines' most bemedalled athlete in the last two SEA Games, is allowed to vie for just four medals in Cambodia

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo wrapped up the last two Southeast Asian Games as the most bemedalled athlete.

But accomplishing that feat for a third straight edition has been made tougher as Yulo is allowed to vie for just four medals in the Cambodia SEA Games this May.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said a rule by Cambodia organizers limits Yulo to a maximum of four gold-medal chances as he competes in parallel bars, horizontal bar, all-around, and team.

The other medals will be contended by Juancho Miguel Besana (vault), Ivan Cruz (floor), Ace de Leon (rings), and Jhon Santillan and Jan Timbang (pommel horse).

“We’re training hard so that even without Caloy, we can win some more medals. Not only Caloy, Caloy, Caloy,” said Carrion.

Carrion added that the rest of the national team are motivated to share the spotlight with Yulo.

“They like it. They’re so excited.”

Yulo had turned the 2022 SEA Games in Vietnam into a one-man show as he captured five golds and two silvers.

He ruled the all-around, floor, rings, vault, and parallel bars, settled for second in horizontal bar, and guided his teammates to a runner-up finish in the team event.

Despite the restrictions, Team Philippines is banking on Yulo to deliver as it seeks to exceed its performance in Vietnam, where the country finished fourth overall with 52 golds, 70 silvers, and 104 bronzes for a total of 226 medals.

The artistic gymnastics competition will be held from May 8 to 9 at the OIympic National Stadium in Phnom Penh. – Rappler.com