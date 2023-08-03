CESAFI bans coach for 1 year, suspends 5 players for brawl

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The suspension comes four months after the CIT-U Wildcats and the University of Cebu Webmasters figured in an on-court altercation

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) suspended Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats coach Edsel Vallena for one year, while also penalizing five players from the Wildcats and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, four months after the two teams figured in a brawl.

CIT-U players Eduard Clarete Jr., Key Suano, and John Jabonete, along with UC’s Joseph Nalos and Mhark Ecal were suspended for the first two games of the season. They’re also each sanctioned with a P10,000 fine and required to render four hours of community service.

The Cebu collegiate basketball league said Vallena committed on-court offenses even before the April 23 incident, where the Wildcats and the Webmasters got into a heated altercation which later resulted in a fight that went viral on social media.

“Under the CESAFI Ground Rules and Regulations, particularly on the conduct of players and coaches, 3rd offense is sanctioned by a suspension of 1 year,” a league statement said on Wednesday, August 2.

Vallena’s first offense came in June 2019 after figuring in an altercation during a game between the Wildcats and the University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

His second offense was recorded in October 2022 after a game between the Wildcats and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

CESAFI commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy, who recommended the sanctions, said in a statement that he has warned coaches and reminded them of their responsibilities to their players.

Vallena will miss the entire 23rd season, the league ad hoc committee, led by CESAFI chairman Boyet Velez and vice-chair Marven Panares, announced. – Rappler.com