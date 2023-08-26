NBA big men Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valanciunas steal the show in World Cup opener at MOA Arena 

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – While most Filipino hoop fans tuned in to the action-packed, record-breaking 2023 FIBA World Cup opener featuring Gilas Pilipinas at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, top-notch basketball was also being played simultaneously in another Manila venue on Friday, August 25.
Like NBA players Jordan Clarkson of the Philippines, Karl-Anthony Towns of Dominican Republic, and Simone Fontecchio of Italy – who all came to play at the Philippine Arena on Friday – it was the pair of NBA big men Nikola Vucevic of Montenegro and Jonas Valanciunas of Lithuania who stole the show in Group D festivities at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The Chicago Bulls star big man Vucevic dropped a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Montenegro past Mexico, 91-71, while the New Orleans Pelicans center Valanciunas posted his own version of a double-double of 15 markers and 10 boards in Lithuania’s 93-67 thrashing of Egypt.
With many NBA stars skipping this year’s World Cup due to various reasons, the two-time NBA All-Star Vucevic believes suiting up for his home country will make him a better player come the 2023-2024 NBA season, noting the style of play in FIBA and NBA are very different.
“I’m glad I was able to come here this summer. I was able to sign a new contract with Chicago early on and be able to come here,” said Vucevic, who shot an efficient 11-of-15 field-goal clip, including a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc.
“For me, it’s a good experience because the NBA game and the FIBA game are so different. Every experience like that, any adjustment makes you a better player,” he added.
Despite missing the likes of NBA superstars such as Nikola Jokic of Serbia, Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece, and Jayson Tatum of USA, a total of 55 current NBA players are competing for their respective countries in this year’s World Cup, the highest tally in FIBA World Cup history.
Highlighting this record-breaking list are NBA All-Stars Luka Doncic of Slovenia, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Canada, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, and Jaren Jackson Jr. of USA, and Lauri Markkanen of Finland, among others.
Similar to Clarkson, Towns, and Vucevic – who all breached the 20-point territory in their group phase matches in the Philippines on Friday – Gilgeous-Alexander likewise delivered a high-scoring performance for Canada on opening day, sizzling for 27 points in their 95-65 rout of the Rudy Gobert-led France at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta. – Rappler.com
