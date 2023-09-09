Giant-killer Latvia crushes Lithuania to end FIBA World Cup at 5th

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Latvia ends its first-ever FIBA World Cup appearance at fifth place, highlighted with wins over four top 10 squads

MANILA, Philippines – Until the end, Latvia lived up to its reputation as a giant slayer.

Latvia ripped world No. 8 Lithuania to shreds to wrap up its maiden FIBA World Cup stint at fifth place after a wire-to-wire 98-63 win at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, September 9.

Arturs Kurucs played his finest game of the tournament for Latvia and posted 20 points on a sizzling 6-of-9 clip from three-point distance as the World Cup debutants defeated another top 10 squad to end their campaign.

Bucking a woeful shooting performance that saw him miss all of his seven field goals, Arturs Zagars made his presence felt by seting a FIBA World Cup record as the Latvian guard dished out 17 assists with 0 turnovers.

In their phenomenal debut, the Latvians eliminated world No. 5 France in the group stage, stunned No. 1 Spain in the second round, and survived No. 10 Italy to reach the playoff for fifth.

Kurucs erupted for 11 points in the opening quarter to help mount a 28-20 lead before his teammates picked up where he left off the rest of the way as Latvia led by 30 points, 77-47, heading into the final frame.

Rolands Smits supplied 17 points and 6 rebounds, while Andrejs Grazulis added 12 points and 2 blocks in the 35-point blowout.

Rokas Jokubaitis fired 16 points in the loss, while NBA player Jonas Valanciunas put up 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Lithuanians.

At sixth place, Lithuania improved on its ninth-place finish in the previous World Cup. – Rappler.com