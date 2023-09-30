Controversial Forthsky Padrigao hopes for ‘second chance’ with UST Tigers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former Ateneo star Forthsky Padrigao hopes to start over with the UST Growling Tigers after a winning yet tumultuous UAAP season

MANILA, Philippines – Embattled point guard Forthsky Padrigao hopes to restart his collegiate basketball career with another UAAP team.

The former Ateneo star has enrolled at the University of Santo Tomas, with the intention of playing out his remaining two years in the UAAP with the Growling Tigers, the school confirmed on Saturday, September 30.

Padrigao, who was one of the key cogs in the Blue Eagles’ run to the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball title, left the school amid academic and moral issues.

“He was the one who approached us and said he wants to have a second chance after everything that has happened to him,” Father Rodel Cansancio, the university’s athletic director, said in Filipino.

“We’re a Catholic school and who are we to judge someone who wants reparation?” he added.

Cansancio said the 5-foot-11 point guard is listed as a student under the Institute of Physical Education and Athletics, and has been attending the Tigers practices for quite some time.

Padrigao was also briefly seen during UST’s afternoon practice on Friday, September 29, hoisting up jump shots before leaving.

The 21-year-old is set to watch the Tigers’ season opener against the UE Red Warriors at the Mall of Asia Arena, sources said.

In a recent interview with Rappler, Padrigao admitted his past mistakes as a teen, a controversy that involved private videos.

Last July, he also announced his decision to leave Ateneo following an academic-related suspension.

Padrigao, however, is not a cinch for a roster spot next season, as he needs to prove his worth to UST head coach Pido Jarencio.

“Obviously, he’s a talented player, but if he really wants to atone for his past mistakes, UST will be there to help him in this journey,” said Cansancio.

Despite all the off-court turmoil, Padrigao averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 2.4 steals en route to a spot in the UAAP Mythical Five.

On court last season, he was usually met with a chorus of boos, and one sports broadcast anchor even refused to mention his name, referring to him only as the “Ateneo point guard.”

Now given a new lease not only in his basketball career but personal life, Padrigao has reportedly begun to seek counseling and join outreach programs. – Rappler.com