Perpetual outlasts Letran for top seed; Ateneo claims 4th straight FilOil win 

TOP SQUAD. Perpetual's Arthur Roque goes for a layup against Letran.

The Perpetual Help Altas claim the group top spot in the preseason tournament, while the Ateneo Blue Eagles end their run a high note despite failing to advance to the next round

MANILA, Philippines – Perpetual Help Altas continued their stellar run in the preseason, while the Ateneo Blue Eagles wrapped up their 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup campaign with a bang on Friday, June 9.

The Altas emerged triumphant against the Letran Knights, 81-68, to secure the top spot in Group 1 with a 7-2 record.

Arthur Roque powered the Altas to the victory with a near double-double of 19 points and 9 rebounds, while Jielo Razon also scored 19.

The Altas spoiled the high-scoring performance of Kurt Reyson, who dropped 24 points for the Knights in the losing cause.

Letran – which closed out the eliminations at fourth with a 6-3 slate – fell to the play-in games and will collide with the Guang Ming College for a slot in the quarterfinals.

The Blue Eagles, meanwhile, defeated the St. Clare Saints, 57-52, on the final day of the elimination round.

Despite failing to secure a ticket to the quarterfinals or a spot in the play-in games after going 0-5 in their first five assignments, the Blue Eagles still managed to end the tournament on a high note with four consecutive wins.

After banking on the twin towers of Kai Ballungay and Joseph Obasa in their past two outings, it was Sean Quitevis who stepped up for the Blue Eagles this time with a team-high 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting from long distance.

Ballungay added 9 points, while Josh Lazaro and Obasa had 8 and 7, respectively, for the defending UAAP champion Ateneo, which played its third straight game in as many days.

Ahron Estacio was the lone double-digit scorer for the also-ran Saints, which finished with a 4-5 slate – same as the Blue Eagles.

In a matchup between two UAAP schools, the NU Bulldogs edged the FEU Tamaraws, 73-67.

Jake Figueroa and Steve Nash Enriquez produced 11 points each to lead the Bulldogs in the comeback win that saw them rise back from an 18-point second-quarter deficit.

Mouhamed Faty and Rojen Montemayor, meanwhile, paced the Tamaraws in the loss with 14 points apiece.

NU, which is already assured of a seat in the quarterfinals, ended the elimination round at the third spot with a 7-2 record in Group 2.

FEU wound up at No. 4 with a 5-4 slate in the same group and will go up against the Jose Maria College in the play-in games.

Finally, the JRU Heavy Bombers (4-5) made quick work of the winless Arellano Chiefs (0-9) in a battle of two eliminated teams, 78-65.

Theo Pabico led the Heavy Bombers with 14 points, while Agem Miranda tallied 12 markers and 8 boards.

Jade Talampas topscored for the Chiefs with 17 points.

The Scores

First Game

Perpetual 81 – Roque 19, Razon 19, Pagaran 15, Abis 12, Ramirez 3, Boral 3, Ferreras 3, Nitura 2, Barcuma 2, Cuevas 2, Sevilla 1, Nunez 0, Orgo 0, Gelsano 0.

Letran 68 – Reyson 24, Santos 12, Cuajao 10, Go 10, Alarcon 4, Tolentino 3, Fajardo 3, Javillonar 2, Ariar 0, Miclat 0, Bautista 0, Bojorcelo 0, Guarino 0, Nunag 0, Morales 0.

Quarters: 17-20, 36-39, 60-53, 81-68.

Second Game

NU 73 – Figueroa 11, Enriquez 11, Palacielo 8, Malonzo 7, Manansala 7, Yu 7, Baclaan 6, John 6, Lim 6, Diassana 4, Casinillo 0, Gulapa 0, Parks 0.

FEU 67 – Faty 14, Montemayor 14, Bagunu 9, Anonuevo 7, Alforque 7, Felipe 4, Pasaol 4, Macapagal 2, Songcuya 2, Sleat 2, Ona 2, Guibao 0.

Quarters: 19-32, 39-44, 56-50, 73-67.

Third Game

JRU 78 – Pabico 14, Miranda 12, Ramos 11, Argente 10, De Leon 9, Guiab 8, Dioniso 4, Dela Rosa 3, Mosqueda 2, Arenal 2, Medina 2, Sy 1, Delos Santos 0, Sarmiento 0.

Arellano 65 – Talampas 17, Mallari 15, Valencia 7, Villarente 7, Oftana 6, Bagay 5, Dela Cruz 4, Abastillas 2, Antonio 2, Lustina 0, Domingo 0, Camay 0, Anama 0, Rosalin 0.

Quarters: 22-18, 42-33, 60-46, 78-65.

Fourth Game

Ateneo 57 – Quitevis 13, Ballungay 9, Lazaro 8, Obasa 7, Credo 4, Gomez 4, Padrigao 4, Chiu 3, Nieto 3, Tuano 2, Ong 0, Espinosa 0.

St. Clare 52 – Estacio 12, Galang 9, Estrada 9, Angeles 7, Tapenio 6, Ndong 4, Sual 3, Kane 2, Acosta 0, Yanes 0, Cabauatan 0, Decano 0.

Quarters: 20-10, 31-23, 43-33, 57-52.

– Rappler.com