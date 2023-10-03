LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Iran – 19th Asian Games basketball quarterfinal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas looks to reach the men's basketball final four for the first time since the 2002 Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas and Iran rekindle their rivalry for a place in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Philippines seeks to reach the final four of Asian Games men’s basketball for the first time since the 2002 edition as it battles Iran in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 3, at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium.

Reaching the last eight with a 39-point beatdown of Qatar on Monday, the Filipinos are in prime position to eclipse their fifth-place finish in 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Although the Philippines plays its second game in as many days, Justin Brownlee enters the battle against the Iranians relatively fresh after sitting out the last three quarters against the Qataris.

With Brownlee taking a well-deserved break, June Mar Fajardo (12), CJ Perez (12), and Calvin Oftana (11) all scored in double figures, rediscovering their offensive groove after being held to single digits in their loss to Jordan.

Team Melli have yet to lose a game as they earned an outright quarterfinal berth after sweeping Group A, beating Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates all by twin figures.

Despite being unbeaten, Iran is far from the team that once dominated the continent and won three FIBA Asia Cup crowns, as proven by its winless campaign in the FIBA World Cup, where it finished 31st out the 32 teams.

Legendary Iran center, 7-foot-2 Hamed Haddadi, also retired from the national team at the end of the World Cup.

With Iran already without arguably the greatest player it produced, now is the time for medal-hungry Gilas Pilipinas to pounce.

Game time is 12 pm. – Rappler.com