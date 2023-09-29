Pontejos sizzles anew as Gilas Women drub Hong Kong by 36 points

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON FIRE. Janine Pontejos continues to carry the load for Gilas Women.

Janine Pontejos makes it rain for the second straight game, firing 21 of her 23 points from beyond the arc to lead Gilas Women to their second straight triumph in the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas Women picked up their second straight win in the 19th Asian Games, claiming a 99-63 blowout victory at the expense of Hong Kong in women’s basketball action in Hangzhou, China, on Friday, September 29.

Janine Pontejos erupted for 23 points, 21 coming from beyond the arc, to power the Philippines anew, just two days after her 21-point outburst against Kazakhstan, all from three-point range as well.

Afril Bernardino also supplied an all-around display in the Gilas Women’s 36-point drubbing of Hong Kong, dropping 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

With the win, the Philippines grabbed a share of the lead with Japan (2-0) and inched closer to a quarterfinal spot, as Group B teams Hong Kong and Kazakhstan both sank to 0-2.

Gilas big Jack Animam carved out the interior with a masterful 22-rebound effort, including 16 offensive, on top of 10 points.

Another sharpshooter, Khate Castillo, added 17 markers built on five threes for Gilas Women.

The Philippines created some separation in the second quarter after a two-point deficit, 28-30, off a Li Tsz Kwan triple at the 5:52 mark.

From there, Louna Ozar, Bernardino, and Pontejos joined hands in outscoring their opponents, 14-4, to take a 42-34 lead at intermission.

During the third quarter, the game blew wide open in favor of the Philippines, leading by as many as 22 points, 65-43, after Camille Nolasco drained one from downtown with 42 seconds left.

Meanwhile, Tong Hiu Lui scored a team-high 15 markers for Hong Kong.

Gilas Women close out pool play against Asian powerhouse Japan on Sunday, October 1, at 5:30 pm, at the Shaoxing Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The Scores

Philippines 99 – Pontejos 23, Bernardino 20, Castillo 17, Ozar 11, Animam 10, Del Carmen 8, Cabinbin 4, Nolasco 3, Cacho 2, Berbarabe 1, Guytingco 0, Tongco 0.

Hong Kong 63 – Tong 15, Lau 11, Li 10, P. Wong 10, Y. Chan 6, Yam 5, Lu 2, W. Chan 2, Tsui 2, Ko 0, T. Chan 0, , K. Wong 0.

Quarters: 19-20, 42-34, 65-46, 99-63.

— Rappler.com