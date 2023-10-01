Gilas Women secure last 8 berth even after loss to Japan

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas Women ended pool play in the 19th Asian Games on a bittersweet note, yielding to continental powerhouse Japan, 96-59, on Sunday, October 1, in Hangzhou, China.
Despite the loss, the Filipinas advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 record along with Japan (3-0) after emerging as the top two performers in Group B.
Hong Kong (1-2) and Kazakhstan (0-3) bowed out as only the top two teams in each of the four groups secured berths in the last eight.
Japan had a great start, zooming to a quick 11-0 spurt against Gilas Women and never looked back.
The Philippines also suffered a tough blow when national team veteran Afril Bernardino suffered a leg injury at the 4:55 mark of the second quarter and had to be carried off the court, with the Philippines trailing, 23-40.
Bernardino did not return, with the skipper ending the contest with 2 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.
Gilas Women trailed by as many as 39 points, 96-57, with 33 seconds left, after an inside stab by Azusa Asahina.
The Japanese offense was on-point from the interior, shooting 22/36 for a 61% clip.
Janine Pontejos was the Philippines’ lone double-digit scorer with 13 points, while Jack Animam contributed 9 points and 7 rebounds.
Aika Hirashita fired a game-high 26 points, while Saki Hayashi chipped in 17 for the Japanese.
The knockout quarterfinal round starts on Monday, October 2.
The Scores
Japan 96 – Hirashita 26, Hayashi 17, Akaho 12, Hoshi 10, Todo 8, Motohashi 7, Miyazaki 5, Okoye 4, Takada 3, Asahina 2, Yabu 2, Kawai 0.
Philippines 59 – Pontejos 13, Animam 9, Cabinbin 9, Castillo 8, Del Carmen 6, Ozar 5, Cacho 4, Tongco 3, Bernardino 2, Berberabe 0, Guytingco 0, Nolasco 0.
Quarters: 35-14, 50-26, 66-39, 96-59.
— Rappler.com
