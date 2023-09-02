‘Bastos, brutal’: Chot Reyes gets candid on Gilas ordeal amid intention to leave as coach

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Embattled Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes drops his filter after announcing his intention to step aside, blasting fans for 'rude' behavior amid the team's low moments through the years

MANILA, Philippines – After announcing his intention to step down as Gilas Pilipinas head coach, Chot Reyes finally let loose and aired his unfiltered sentiments at the end of the host nation’s 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign.

“It’s just been brutal. You all know, you’re part of it right? It’s just been brutal. Never mind on me, but on my family and my loved ones. It’s just brutal,” Reyes said in the postgame presser after Gilas’ 96-75 burial of old rival China on Saturday, September 2.

“I will never turn my back to serving my country, but there is a point where I just need to think about my health and my family’s health as well.”

Ever since being reappointed as Gilas head coach in early 2022, Reyes has been on the receiving end of unrelenting criticism from vocal fans, consistently calling for his resignation amid multiple setbacks in different international tournaments like the Southeast Asian Games and other FIBA legs.

The vitriol ultimately boiled over in the World Cup, where fans consistently booing Reyes in the lineup introductions became a glaring standard through all five Gilas games.

When the dust settled, the 60-year-old mentor admitted that the negativity had just been too much to bear.

“After a while, it was just too heavy. It has been too painful, too heavy,” he continued in the postgame scrum. “Just to be very honest, bastos naman talaga ‘yung ibang pinagsasabi. (Others have been saying rude things). I don’t deserve it, my family doesn’t deserve it.”

Now with all the time in the world ahead of another likely retirement, Reyes is more than willing to face any of his critics, provided they air their grievances to his face.

“I would just ask all of my detractors and bashers, I’m willing to answer every single one of their comments as long as they talk to me face to face,” he continued.

“Just don’t hide behind whatever on social media, come and talk to me face to face and I will answer all your points one by one, on why certain decisions were made and why it is what it is.”

Although the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) still has no final verdict on Reyes’ fate, the decorated tactician seems to be irrevocably done with the Gilas gig.

His turn to voice out, however, may just be beginning.

“That’s all it is in the end. The players don’t deserve it, my family certainly doesn’t deserve it. So I ask my bashers and my detractors, I hope they’re as perfect as they put themselves to be.”

– Rappler.com