Gilas Pilipinas breaks through in FIBA Asia Cup with 42-point rout of India

SPARK. Thirdy Ravena sets the tone for Gilas Pilipinas in its manhandling of India.

Gilas Pilipinas crushes India for the third straight time this year as it earns its maiden win in the FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Three in a row.

Gilas Pilipinas reasserted its mastery over India with a 101-59 rout to pick up its first win in the FIBA Asia Cup at the Istora Stadium in Indonesia on Friday, July 15.

Thirdy Ravena scattered 12 of his 17 points in their first-half breakaway as the Filipinos beat the Indians for the third straight time this year – the first two coming in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Ravena capped a 7-0 run to end the opening quarter that gave his side a 20-13 lead and scored 5 straight points for a 30-18 cushion, allowing the Philippines to coast to the 42-point romp.

William Navarro led the Filipinos in scoring with 18 points on an ultra-efficient 6-of-7 clip, while Ray Parks added 12 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

Gilas Pilipinas sits at third place in Group D with a 1-1 card, just behind top teams New Zealand and Lebanon.

The Scores

Philippines 101 – Navarro 18, T. Ravena 17, Parks 12, Abando 10, Tamayo 9, Abarrientos 8, Lopez 8, Quiambao 6, Erram 6, Belangel 4, K. Ravena 3, Chiu 0.

India 59 – Hafeez 14, Prince 11, K. Singh 8, Tomar 7, Rawat 6, Sekhon 5, Krishnan 4, A. Singh 2, Aryan 2, Nayak 0, Goti 0.

Quarters: 20-13, 51-33, 82-43, 101-59.

– Rappler.com