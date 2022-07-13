Gilas Pilipinas’ comeback falls short as Lebanon shows poise in FIBA Asia Cup

COMEBACK. Ray Parks delivers in his Gilas Pilipinas' return, albeit in a tough loss to Lebanon.

Buried by as deep as 22 points, Gilas Pilipinas storms back and gets within single digits only to witness Lebanon show composure down the stretch

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ deficit proved too big to overcome.

The Philippines ran out of gas in its fourth-quarter comeback as it opened its FIBA Asia Cup campaign with a 95-80 loss to Lebanon at the Istora Stadium in Indonesia on Wednesday, July 13.

Buried by as deep as 22 points, the Filipinos stormed back and got within single digits behind SJ Belangel and Carl Tamayo only to witness the Lebanese show composure down the stretch.

Wael Arakji powered Lebanon with 20 points and 4 assists, while Hayk Gyokchyan delivered 19 points and 8 rebounds as they steadied the Lebanon ship amid the Philippines storm.

Belangel topscored in the loss with 17 points as Tamayo added 15 points.

Returning to national team duty, Ray Parks chimed in 15 points on a 4-of-7 clip from three-point range.

The Scores

Lebanon 95 – Arakji 20, Arledge 19, Gyokchyan 19, Darwich 10, Khayat 7, Chamoun 6, Hadidian 6, Ezzedine 5, Mansour 3, Mehzer 0, Zeinoun 0.

Philippines 80 – Belangel 17, Parks 15, Tamayo 15, T. Ravena 10, Chiu 6, K. Ravena 5, Erram 4, Abando 4, Navarro 4, Abarrientos 0, Quiambao 0.

Quarters: 22-27, 46-39, 79-58, 95-80.

– Rappler.com